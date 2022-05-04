In Historic Meet, Tamil Nadu Ministers & MLAs Focus on Climate Crisis

It was a humid summer evening in April, and across the country heat wave warnings were being urgently communicated by state governments, which were recording never-before-seen temperature rises.

In Chennai meanwhile, 28 legislators, two Members of Parliament and two sitting ministers were getting together at the Anna Centenary Library for a discussion on climate change and its impact on Tamil Nadu. Arriving straight from an Assembly session, the leaders all greeted each other enthusiastically with familiar grins and folded hands.

But within minutes of the conversation beginning, the smiles were completely wiped off their faces. The mood in the room changed from polite interest to rapt attention and just as swiftly to abject alarm. But the warnings being spelt out in the room only grew graver.