Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

In his column for The Telegraph, Mukul Kesavan notes that the exit of noted political scientist Pratap Bhanu Mehta from Ashoka University – supposedly out of his writings in favour of constitutional rights – cannot be in the interest of an academic space that champions itself on liberal thought and education.

Referring to Mehta’s resignation letter, Kesavan maintains that “material interest of the university administration,” as opposed to academic ones, could have led to the former’s exit.