COVID Fight: Why’s India Still Not Focussing On Genome Sequencing?

It is well-known by now that the novel coronavirus is mutating with time. If the mutations make it more virulent but less deadly, we need to prepare for more sick people. If it makes it less virulent but more deadly, we must prepare for more social distancing and expedite contact-tracing.

The government’s focus is to reduce the test positivity to 5 percent. This is like saying, ‘we do not care if the virus kills or hurts more. We only have a problem if it infects more than a given number of people every day’.