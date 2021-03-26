Congress Leadership: Why a Kerala Win Is Key to Gandhi ‘Reign’ 

The 2021 state elections are very important for the Congress party, and especially the Gandhis. A complete rout will embolden the dissidents and could force the Gandhis to opt out of the race for Congress President. A decent performance is more likely to strengthen the family’s claim over the top post.

Out of the 5 states which go to polls, the party is in power only in Puducherry, and there too, the government failed in a trust vote recently.

The party is in contention in Assam and Kerala, while in Bengal it has been relegated to the third position by the BJP. In Tamil Nadu, it is a minor player piggybacking on the DMK.

The initial opinion polls suggest that the party is trailing in both Assam and Kerala. The DMK-led alliance is leading in Tamil Nadu.