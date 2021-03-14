Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram writes in The Indian Express it is disappointing to see the middle class indifferent to the protests of farmers. Explaining that the subject of his essay is, “what is this ‘middle class’ of an estimated size of 6 crore doing?” Chidambaram writes that from the 1930s to the 1980s “the middle class was really in the middle of things.”

He laments that this class has abdicated its social, intellectual and political roles and “exists only as a classification for economists, but it seems to have retreated from practically all walks of life.”