India Must Note — Road to South East Asian Economy is Via Myanmar

About 100 Myanmarese, fleeing the current violence and security crackdown in their country, including several policemen, have taken refuge in Mizoram which has a long border with Myanmar’s Chin State. This may be a minuscule number given the extraordinary scale of public protests by hundreds of thousands of unarmed demonstrators in cities and towns despite brutal crackdowns.

The demonstrations have called for the restoration of democracy, the abdication of power by the military and the release of political prisoners including Aung San Suu Kyi. Equally extraordinary has been the arbitrary use of State force that has killed more than 50 persons including teenagers, after armed forces fired live ammunition into crowds.