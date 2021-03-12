Tamil Nadu 2021: Will Stalin’s Decision to Prop Up Son Harm DMK?

The star in the DMK’s list of 173 candidates for the 2021 assembly elections, announced in Chennai on Friday, is party president MK Stalin’s actor son Udhayanidhi. The 43-year-old producer and actor has built a coterie for himself within the party and was adamant for a ticket in the assembly polls.

Stalin seems to have given in to pressure from his son despite senior party leaders and strategists holding the view that the projection of Udhayanidhi at this stage would send a wrong signal to the electorate, reiterating that the party is ‘under the grip’ of the Stalin family.