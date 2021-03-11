Will India Still Engage With Nepali PM Post-Supreme Court Verdict?

After dealing a severe blow to Nepali Prime Minister KP Oli’s move to dissolve the House of Representatives, the Supreme Court (SC) of Nepal has made another landmark judgment that has suddenly brought Mr Oli back to the centrestage of Nepali politics.

The ruling has also brought with it deep tensions and confusion for the Communists and Maoists who came together to secure a majority in the last elections. The SC, on 7 March 2021, scrapped the very existence of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP), in its entirety. Instead, it ruled in favour of the Rishiram Kattel-led NCP that was registered in the Election Commission (EC) of Nepal in 2013.