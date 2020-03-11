COVID-19: Air India Temporarily Suspends Flights to Italy, Korea

National carrier Air India on Wednesday, 11 March, announced temporary suspension of its flight services to Rome, Milan and Seoul.

While services to Rome (Italy) are being discontinued from 15 March to 25 March, flight operations to Milan (Italy) and Seoul in South Korea will remain suspended between 14 March and 28 March, an airline official said.

The decision came following the government suspending all visas, except a few categories such as diplomatic and employment, till April 15 to prevent the spread of coronavirus on Wednesday.

(Catch all the live updates on coronavirus here).