Rajasthan Speaker Moves SC Against HC Order in Sachin Pilot Case

The legal tussle in the state had started with Pilot and his 18 MLAs approaching the Rajasthan High Court to challenge the ‘disqualification notices’ sent to them by the Speaker.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan governor on Wednesday, rejected for the third time, a proposal by the Congress government to convene an Assembly session by 31 July.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday filed a writ petition in Rajasthan High Court against merger of six BSP MLAs with the ruling Congress party in the state.