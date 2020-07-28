Speaker, Governor, Merger: 3 Key Legal Battles in Rajasthan Crisis

This was where the legal tussle really started, with Sachin Pilot and his 18 MLAs approaching the Rajasthan High Court to challenge the ‘disqualification notices’ sent to them by the Speaker.

These show-cause notices from the Speaker asked them to explain why they shouldn’t be disqualified for anti-party activities, as the Congress were alleging that by failing to turn up for meetings despite specific warnings, and their jaunt to Manesar, the MLAs in the ‘Pilot Camp’ had shown they were voluntarily giving up membership of the Congress party.

This would be grounds for disqualification under Paragraph 2(1)(a) of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution (ie, the anti-defection law), if the Speaker agrees with the Ashok Gehlot side of the Congress. Under Para 2(1)(a), voluntarily giving up membership of one’s political party is grounds to disqualify a legislator – this doesn’t require a resignation letter, and can be inferred from conduct, according to the Supreme Court.

Pilot and his MLAs argue that they have not given up membership of the Congress and are still part of the party – they are only expressing dissent, they say, and this should not be grounds for disqualification. As a result, they have challenged the show-cause notices from the Speaker, and also argued that if their expression of dissent can be considered a violation of Para 2(1)(a), then Para 2(1)(a) of the Tenth Schedule is unconstitutional.

The Speaker and Gehlot Camp’s argument in the Rajasthan High Court has been simple: nobody has been disqualified yet, and the Speaker has full discretion when it comes to the anti-defection law. No challenge lies in court at this time to the Speaker’s conduct, though judicial review may be possible of whatever decision the Speaker takes.

This, their lawyers Abhishek Manu SInghvi and Kapil Sibal have argued, is the dictum laid down by a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court in the 1992 Kihoto Hollohan judgment, and cannot be ignored.