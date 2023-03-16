The Quint Wins 7 WAN-IFRA South Asian Digital Media Awards

We are happy to announce that The Quint has won seven awards at the 12th edition of the Digital Media India 2023, a conference organised by the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The awards ceremony, South Asian Digital Media Awards 2022, was held in New Delhi on 16 March.

Digital Media 2023 is a conference that has established itself as the leading platform for discussions and knowledge-sharing in the digital media industry.

"The conference is an excellent opportunity for you to keep abreast of the latest trends and best practices in the digital media landscape. With a line-up of expert speakers, engaging sessions, and ample networking opportunities, you are sure to leave the conference with new insights, ideas, and connections," the World Association of News Publishers wrote on its website.

The Quint received three golds, two silvers, one bronze, and the 'Champion Publisher of the Year 2022' award. Here are the categories: