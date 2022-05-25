ADVERTISEMENT

'Sorry' Written in Red All Over Bengaluru School Premises, Photos Go Viral

The incident reportedly happened in the Sunkadkatte area of West Bengaluru on the night of 23 May.

Ananth Shreyas
Published
India
2 min read
In an unusual incident, the walls and stairs of a private school in Bengaluru were vandalised and painted in red, bold letters saying "SORRY".

Photos accessed by The Quint show the wall, steps leading to the entrance of the Shanthidhama private school and the entire street bearing the message "Sorry", spray-painted in red colour.

The incident reportedly happened in the Sunkadkatte area of West Bengaluru on the night of 23 May. Residents near the school were shocked to find messages saying sorry written all over their street.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Photos of the act has gone viral.</p></div>

(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Residents near the school were shocked to find repeated message saying sorry written all over their street.</p></div>

(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

Soon the photos of the vandalised street went viral and a complaint was filed at the Kamakshipalya police station.
Police Investigation Underway

Sanjeev Patil, DCP West, said that a case has been registered and that investigation is underway.

"We are also looking at video footage captured by CCTV cameras installed here. As of now, we found two bike-borne men with a huge food delivery bag to be making rounds near the school. We are yet to identify and trace them," he added.

A team of Bengaluru police from Kamakshipalya are investigating the incident.

An officer with the investigating team told The Quint, "The school authorities are suspecting this to be a work of a student who might have been upset over a personal issue not being resolved."

The police also said that the act of vandalism constitutes an offence under the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act.

