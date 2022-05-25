'Sorry' Written in Red All Over Bengaluru School Premises, Photos Go Viral

In an unusual incident, the walls and stairs of a private school in Bengaluru were vandalised and painted in red, bold letters saying "SORRY".

Photos accessed by The Quint show the wall, steps leading to the entrance of the Shanthidhama private school and the entire street bearing the message "Sorry", spray-painted in red colour.

The incident reportedly happened in the Sunkadkatte area of West Bengaluru on the night of 23 May. Residents near the school were shocked to find messages saying sorry written all over their street.