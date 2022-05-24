Bengaluru School Asks Alums To Change Gyanvapi Mosque to 'Temple' on Google Maps

While the NHPS did put out a statement clarifying that the Gyanvapi email wasn't properly screened before being sent out, they haven't yet responded to The Quint's queries.

The Quint had reached out to the New Horizon Public School’s principal, as well as the group’s chairman Manghnani via email with a detailed questionnaire about the other activities taking place in the school, but there was no response. The Quint also called Kirthi Manghnani, daughter of the chairman, whose linkedin says she is a partner at the New Horizon group. A family member who attended the call said that Kirthi will call the reporter back, but there has been no response yet. The Quint also spoke to the group’s admin staff on phone call, who asked for the queries to be sent to the registrar’s email ID, but there has been no response from that ID either. The report will be updated when there is a response from any of the above.

On condition of anonymity, many New Horizon school and college alumna said they have noticed an increasing “trend of right-wing politics being promoted by the school”.

“I graduated from school before 2014. Even then there was a lot of religiosity in the school and its teachings, but nothing of this sort ever happened. Since the alumni are kept in the loop about all the events at the school and colleges part of the New Horizon group, we have seen just how much propaganda is unleashed by them. The worst part is the students and alums are expected to participate in all this propaganda,” an alum said, on condition of anonymity.

While all the present students and staff of the New Horizon group were asked to attend the screening of The Kashmir Files, the alumni were sent a lengthy email praising the movie.

The mail, undersigned by the school’s principal Anupama Sethi, delves into the “subtle detail in #KashmirFiles that most of you may have missed.”