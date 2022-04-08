Bomb Threat Sent to 7 Bengaluru Schools, Police Searches Underway

Around seven schools in Bengaluru were evacuated after a bomb threat email was received by the educational institutions on the morning of Friday, 8 April. The email sent to one of the schools at 11:09 am claimed that a “very powerful bomb” had been placed in the schools.

The police were informed immediately after the emails were received, and searches are being conducted by the bomb squad within the premises of the schools.

The email said that a bomb has been planted in the school and that it was “not a joke.” “Immediately call the police and sappers, hundreds of lives may suffer, including yours, do not delay, now everything is only in your hands,” the email stated, as per screenshots being circulated on social media.