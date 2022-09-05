Police Seize Sonali Phogat's Belongings From Assistant's Flat in Gurugram

Goa police on Sunday, 4 September, seized Sonali Phogat's passport, jewellery, watches, mobile phone, and cash worth Rs 16,000 from a flat in Gurugram during an investigation.

During the investigation into the death of Sonali Phogat, a Goa police team visited a flat rented by her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan, as well as his house in Rohtak.

The Goa police team first went to Sangwan's house in Rohtak on Sunday, found his passport, and made inquiries. Afterwards they left for Gurugram to further investigate the case, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.