Police Seize Sonali Phogat's Belongings From Assistant's Flat in Gurugram
Phogat had visited Sangwan's flat in Gurugram many times and the two had stayed at the flat before leaving for Goa.
Goa police on Sunday, 4 September, seized Sonali Phogat's passport, jewellery, watches, mobile phone, and cash worth Rs 16,000 from a flat in Gurugram during an investigation.
During the investigation into the death of Sonali Phogat, a Goa police team visited a flat rented by her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan, as well as his house in Rohtak.
The Goa police team first went to Sangwan's house in Rohtak on Sunday, found his passport, and made inquiries. Afterwards they left for Gurugram to further investigate the case, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.
The probe into Phogat's death had led to the arrest of her personal assistant Sangwan, another aide, Sukhwinder Singh, and three others.
Phogat had visited Sangwan's rented flat in Emaar Gurgaon Greens Society in Gurugram's Sector 102 many times and the two had stayed at the flat before leaving for Goa, according to the police.
The Goa police team was accompanied by police personnel from the local police station in Gurugram, as well as four members of Phogat's family.
Goa Police Inspector Theron D'Costa and Sub-Inspector Francis Xavier searched the flat for five hours and found some documents, a passport, some jewellery, watches, a mobile phone, and around Rs 16,000 in cash. They found a white Tata Safari car parked in the basement of the society and checked that as well.
"Sudhir had rented a flat in the society on June 1. The lease agreement of the flat is in his name," the president of the RWA of Emaar Gurgaon Greens told The Indian Express.
Fifth Day of Investigation, Property Angle
The Goa Police team reached the Dhankot police chowki after their investigation in Gurugram, where Phogat's brother, nephew, and other family members accompanied the police team.
It is the fifth day of the investigation by the Goa police in Haryana. The team had gone to Hisar on Wednesday, 31 August, and visited Phogat's farmhouse and house in Sant Nagar as part of the probe.
Reports said that the Goa Police is assessing the property that is in her name and trying to see if there is a property angle involved in the case, as some of Phogat's relatives had alleged that Sangwan had an eye on her property.
Phogat's family members have been demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into her death which is being treated as a murder case. Phogat's nephew Moninder has also said that the family will file a petition before a court seeking a CBI probe into her death if the Goa government does not recommend a CBI investigation.
(With inputs from PTI, The Indian Express, ANI.)
