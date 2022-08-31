Haryana Police Detains Man Accused of Theft at Sonali Phogat's Hisar Farmhouse

Haryana Police on Wednesday, 31 August, detained a man named Shivam from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut-Ghaziabad area for questioning in relation to the Sonali Phogat murder case.

The detention comes after the police on Tuesday visited the farmhouse of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Sonali Phogat, in Hisar to probe a complaint of theft lodged by her family members.

As per a complaint filed by the family, a laptop, a digital video recorder of the CCTV cameras, and some documents were stolen from the farmhouse by Shivam, an aide of the BJP leader's associate Sudhir Sangwan, after the news of her death on 23 August, the police said.

"A theft case was registered on their complaint a few days ago. We have assured them that a thorough investigation in the case is on," Hisar's Superintendent of Police, Lokender Singh, told reporters in Hisar.