Haryana Police Detains Man Accused of Theft at Sonali Phogat's Hisar Farmhouse
Goa Police has also reached Hisar for further investigation of the case.
Haryana Police on Wednesday, 31 August, detained a man named Shivam from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut-Ghaziabad area for questioning in relation to the Sonali Phogat murder case.
The detention comes after the police on Tuesday visited the farmhouse of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Sonali Phogat, in Hisar to probe a complaint of theft lodged by her family members.
As per a complaint filed by the family, a laptop, a digital video recorder of the CCTV cameras, and some documents were stolen from the farmhouse by Shivam, an aide of the BJP leader's associate Sudhir Sangwan, after the news of her death on 23 August, the police said.
"A theft case was registered on their complaint a few days ago. We have assured them that a thorough investigation in the case is on," Hisar's Superintendent of Police, Lokender Singh, told reporters in Hisar.
Meanwhile, the Goa Police has also reached Hisar for further investigation in the case.
"We have come here for the probe. We will visit places as per the investigation," news agency ANI quoted a Goa Police official as saying.
"Goa Police and Haryana Police will go to Phogat's farmhouse, and then will go to the residence of Sonali Phogat in Sant Nagar in Hisar. Goa police will also go to Gurugram after this," Mandeep Chahal, SHO, Hisar, was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.
The Goa Police have so far arrested five persons, including two of Phogat's associates, in connection with the case.
Phogat's family continues to demand a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the incident. They also met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar last week and sought an investigation by the central agency.
Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij, on Monday, also said that the state government has written to the Goa government requesting it to recommend a CBI probe into the death of the BJP leader.
