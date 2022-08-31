Goa Police Team in Haryana to Probe Sonali Phogat Death, Family Wants CBI Probe

Phogat, 43, a former TikTok star and a contestant on the reality TV show "Big Boss", was brought dead to a hospital in North Goa on 23 August, a day after she arrived in the coastal state with two other people.

The Goa Police have said Phogat was administered methamphetamine drugs at a restaurant hours before her death. So far, they have arrested five people.

Haryana police said full cooperation is being extended to Goa police in the case.

In another development on Wednesday, Hisar police took a man into custody and were questioning him in connection with the alleged theft of a laptop, video recording equipment for CCTV cameras and some documents from the farmhouse.