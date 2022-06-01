‘Shubhdeep Spoke About Marriage, Music’: Moose Wala’s Friends Recall Last Call
For his fans, he will always be Sidhu Moose Wala but for his two closest friends from college time, he is Shubhdeep.
For his fans worldwide, he will always be Sidhu Moose Wala but for his two closest friends from college, he was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu – their “soft-hearted” and “outspoken” friend.
Two days after he was shot dead, the singer-politician’s last rites were conducted in his fields in Moosa village in Punjab’s Mansa district, in the presence of thousands of people on 31 May. In the crowd were Moose Wala’s closest friends from his college days in Punjab's Ludhiana – Randeep Singh and Sahaj Pal Singh.
In an exclusive chat with The Quint, the two recalled their time with their friend Shubhdeep aka Sidhu Moose Wala, his politics, how his music evolved, and their incomplete plans.
“We laughed together, cried together, and pulled each other’s legs too. We met through common friends over six years ago during our college time. The last time I spoke to Shubhdeep was a day before he was killed. We spoke on the phone for 30 minutes, and he spoke about marriage… How we will dance at each other’s wedding and have fun. He spoke about his reading of the political situation, and how he was trying to relate to Sikh politics,” said 26-year-old Randeep, who is currently pursuing law at the Panjab University.
When Moose Wala joined the Congress, Randeep helped him with the election campaign and strategy. He told The Quint, “During his election campaign, we got very little time. In politics, two-three months is not enough but we still managed to implement some of the things we had planned.”
He added that while the result was not favourable, “Shubhdeep and I were hopeful that in the next three-four years, he will go far. He was a fast learner.”
- 01/03
Randeep Singh with Shubhdeep during the latter's election campaign
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
- 02/03
Randeep Singh with Shubhdeep during the latter's election campaign
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
- 03/03
Randeep Singh with Shubhdeep during the latter's election campaign
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
'Didn't Hide His Rustic Demeanor, Said What He Felt'
Meanwhile, 27-year-old Sahaj Pal recalled how Shubhdeep was his first friend at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana, a decade ago, and how the singer helped him get a hostel room back then.
“Shubhdeep was a soft-hearted man. He never tried to hide his rustic demeanour. He would say exactly what he felt. He was not diplomatic like city people,” said Sahaj Pal, as he fought back tears, minutes before his friend’s last rites were performed on 31 May.
The last time Sahaj Pal spoke to Shubhdeep was three-four days before the singer was killed. “It was just a casual talk about how we hadn’t met in a while, and we should catch up soon. Our common friend from Ludhiana was also visiting, and we planned meeting him too,” he recalled.
'His Upcoming Song Will Reveal His True Personality'
For Randeep, Moose Wala’s music was a glimpse into his heart and politics.
“When he wrote and sang his song '295,' he took a stand against the government. In fact, his upcoming song on the SYL (Satluj Yamuna Link Canal) issue will further reveal what kind of a personality he had."Randeep Singh
In his hugely popular song, '295,' Moose Wala sang, “Nitt controversy create milugi/ Dharma tey naam de debate milugi/ Sach bolega ta milu 295/ Jeh karenga tarakki putt hate milugi (Here there is a controversy every day/ Here discussions are held in the name of religion/ If you speak the truth here, they will impose section 295 on you/ If you progress, you will get hate here).”
Randeep said,
“You know, he never wrote down his songs in a diary, he didn’t need to. They came to him and he would just remember them. He had a long way to go.”
Standing at the fields where Moose Wala once roamed around on his HMT 5911 tractor, Sahaj Pal said that his only appeal to the Punjab government is to “ensure speedy justice.”
He told The Quint, “We appeal that this gangster culture that is increasing, which is leading to mothers losing their sons, is curbed quickly. We appeal to (Chief Minister) Bhagwant Mann."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.