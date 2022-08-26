Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Police Files Charge Sheet Against 34 People
The charge sheet names Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Goldy Brar, Anmol Bishnoi among others.
Mansa Police on Friday, 26 August, filed a charge sheet against 34 people in relation with the murder of punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.
"As of now, 4 people are in foreign countries, while 8 people are yet to be arrested. Total of 122 people are there for testimony," news agency ANI quoted Gaurav Toora, SSP, Mansa as saying.
He added, "Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Goldy Brar, Sachin Thapan, Anmol Bishnoi, Lipin Nehra, along with over a dozen people, included in the case."
Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala was fatally shot on 29 May by unidentified men near Jawaharke village in Punjab's Mansa district. According to the reports, the autopsy suggested that the body received 25 bullet injuries.
Multiple arrests have been made in the case so far.
Two of the most-wanted members from the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang alliance, including one of the 'main' shooter, was arrested in July, the Delhi Police Special Cell said.
The two, identified as Ankit (19) and Sachin Bhiwani (25), were arrested near the Kashmere Gate Bus Stand in Delhi.
In June, four more shooters responsible for the killing were identified by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), as the state police arrested at least eight others for providing logistic support, conducting recce, and harbouring the shooters.
(With inputs from ANI.)
