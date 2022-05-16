CBI Summons Trinamool MLA in Connection with BJP Worker’s Alleged Murder

Avijit Sarkar was lynched on 3 May, 2021, the very day the results for the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections were announced. The CBI took over the investigation following an order of the Calcutta High Court. A team of National Human Right Commission (NHRC) visited different pockets of the state and submitted a report, holding several top leaders and MLAs of ruling Trinamool Congress responsible for that post-poll violence.

Paul is a five-time MLA, has served two terms as legislator from Kolkata's Maniktala Assembly constituency from 1996 to 2006. In 2006, he was defeated by CPI-M's Rupa Bagchi. In 2011, he shifted to the Bailgate constituency and got elected. He was re-elected from Bailgate in 2016 and 2021.