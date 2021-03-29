Bengal BJP Worker’s Mother Dies a Month Post Attack by ‘TMC Goons’

On the morning of Monday, 29 March, the 85-year-old mother of a Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) worker died, a month after she was allegedly beaten 'mercilessly by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons' in Nimta area of North 24 Parganas, ANI reported.

Shova Majumdar, the mother of BJP worker Gopal Majumdar, was earlier seen telling in a video shared by ANI, "They hit me on my head and neck. They punched me on my face too. I am scared. They asked me not to tell anyone about it. My whole body is in pain."

The ruling party in the state – Trinamool Congress – had however then denied the allegations.

According to an earlier report on India Today, police had then claimed that the mother of the BJP worker was not beaten and her face was swollen due to some ailment.