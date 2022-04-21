BJP Leader Shot Dead Outside His House in Delhi's Mayur Vihar, Probe On

A local BJP leader Jitender Choudhary, alias Jitu, was shot dead outside his house in Delhi's Mayur Vihar on Wednesday evening, 20 April, as per the police.

DCP East Priyanka Kashyap said that the 42-year-old leader "was found lying on a road in a pool of blood in front of his house. The victim was having gunshot injuries."

He was found at 8:15 pm by the beat staff of the Ghazipur police station while patrolling. The police personnel had noticed a gathering near pocket C-1, Mayur Vihar-III, and had gone to inspect the area. Choudhary had been shifted to the hospital in a private vehicle, where he was declared brought dead.