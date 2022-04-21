BJP Leader Shot Dead Outside His House in Delhi's Mayur Vihar, Probe On
Jitender Choudhary, alias Jitu, "was found lying in a pool of blood in front of his house," the police said.
A local BJP leader Jitender Choudhary, alias Jitu, was shot dead outside his house in Delhi's Mayur Vihar on Wednesday evening, 20 April, as per the police.
DCP East Priyanka Kashyap said that the 42-year-old leader "was found lying on a road in a pool of blood in front of his house. The victim was having gunshot injuries."
He was found at 8:15 pm by the beat staff of the Ghazipur police station while patrolling. The police personnel had noticed a gathering near pocket C-1, Mayur Vihar-III, and had gone to inspect the area. Choudhary had been shifted to the hospital in a private vehicle, where he was declared brought dead.
"Few empty cartridges and other important evidence have been recovered from the spot," DCP Kashyap said, adding that eyewitnesses are being questioned and CCTV footage of the area examined.
The accused in the matter are said to be absconding. Further probe into the case is underway, and legal action will be taken against those involved in the shooting, the police said.
Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta and party leader Manoj Kumar visited the hospital and expressed their condolences over the death of Choudhary, Kumar told news agency ANI.
