Secunderabad Hotel Fire: Police Arrest 4 Persons,1 Absconding

They also noted that the accused flouted safety norms by setting up the showroom and charging e-bike batteries, leading to the incident.

"Absence of all required permissions for the hotel building and e-bike showroom and misuse of parking place are the major lapses for the gruesome incident. The arrested accused persons are being remanded to judicial custody," the police said.

Officials added that the building's functioning cameras corresponded to the described events, with some pointing to the origin of the fire. They added that smoke first emerged from an e-bike kept for charging, but said that they were awaiting reports from the fire and electricity departments to determine the exact cause of the fire.