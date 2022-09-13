8 Killed in Secunderabad Hotel Fire, PM Announces Rs 2 Lakh for Victims' Kin
It is believed that the incident was caused by two-wheeler batteries that caught fire on Monday night.
Eight persons were killed and 10 were injured after a massive fire broke out at the Ruby Pride Luxury Hotel in Secunderabad, Telangana, on Monday, 12 September.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh for the families of those who died in the incident and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
The five-storey hotel has around 25 rooms in total. Some guests were seen climbing out of the windows and some jumped out to save themselves. Rescue operations went on till early morning on Tuesday, 13 September, in which the police and fire fighters rescued 15 people.
The incident was caused by the batteries electric two-wheelers that caught fire in the hotel's garage on Monday night, according to Hyderabad Police.
Heavy Smoke Caused Deaths, Probe Underway
"Very unfortunate incident. Fire brigade teams tried their best to rescue people from the lodge but due to heavy smoke, some people died. Some people were rescued from the lodge. We are probing how the incident happened," Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali told ANI.
Fire Department DG Sanjay Jain told The New Indian Express that two fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the fire broke out at 9:20 pm. The injured were rushed to the Gandhi Hospital and Yashoda Hospital.
The building has fire sprinklers but they did not function at the time, he added. There were also no emergency exits in the building, which forced some of the guests to jump from the windows, according to the report.
(With inputs from ANI and The New Indian Express.)
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
