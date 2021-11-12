Video Showing a Blast Due to Firecrackers Falsely Linked to Electric Scooters

A video showing a two-wheeler bursting into flames has been shared by several social media users with a claim that the vehicle was an electric scooter that caught fire.

However, we found that the blast took place when the firecrackers that were being carried by a father and son duo exploded in Tamil Nadu's Viluppuram. According to news reports on the incident, the child was holding the firecrackers tightly, and friction and pressure could have led to the explosion.

We also spoke with Viluppuram SP Dr N Shreenatha who dismissed the claim and said that the blast took place because of the firecrackers.