Lakhimpur Case: 5,000-Page Charge Sheet Filed; 'MoS Ajay Mishra Still Not Named'
Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish is the main accused in the case.
Uttar Pradesh Special Investigation Team (SIT), which has been probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence from October 2020, on Monday, 3 January, filed a chargesheet against the 14 accused in the case. The chargesheet spans approximately 5,000 pages.
Even as Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish is the main accused in the case, a new name, Virendra Shukla has also been added to the charge sheet. Shukla too is believed to be a relative of the minister.
Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri in October, after being run over by a convoy of cars. Ashish Misra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Teni Misra, was arrested under murder charges.
Meanwhile, confirming that the charge sheet has been filed, Advocate Mohammad Aman, who is representing the farmers in this case, said:
"However, minister Ajay Mishra Teni has not been named in the charge sheet."
This as per Aman comes even though they had specifically sought for Teni's name to be added in the charge sheet. He had been named in the complaint and his own car had been part of the convoy that mowed down protesting farmers in Lakhimpur.
Earlier, in December, after Uttar Pradesh SIT moved an application in the court to invoke more criminal charges against the accused, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had tweeted:
"Modi ji, it's time to apologise again... But first remove the accused's father from the post of the minister. The truth is out!"
Ajay Mishra Teni is a BJP leader and the current Minister of State in Union Ministry of Home Affairs.
