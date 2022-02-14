Not Allowed To Wear Hijab, Muslim Girls in Udupi, Shimoga Miss Classes
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai warned troublemakers of legal action as schools reopened on Monday.
As schools reopened in Karnataka on Monday, 14 February, after a five-day break due to the hijab row, the students of schools in Shimoga and Udupi refused to remove the hijab.
The Karnataka high court order on ban on religious clothing has led to Muslim students missing out on classes on the first day the schools reopened after closure.
However, the majority of students and teachers in schools across the state removed their hijabs before entering the educational institutions, as per the court order.
Students of the Women's Government PU College, Udupi where the hijab row had first begun, wore hijabs till the campus gates and removed them before entering the classrooms.
CM Bommai Warns Against Trouble
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday warned troublemakers of legal action.
"Schools up to 10 standard will re-open from tomorrow. I've instructed the DCs, SPs and school administrations to conduct a peace committee meeting. Schools for higher classes and degree colleges will re-open after reviewing the situation [sic]," he said on Sunday.
Section 144 of CrPC has been clamped in the 200-meter radius of all the high schools within the city police commissionerate limits from Monday till 19 February. Police personnel kept a strict vigil. Persons are not allowed to assemble in large numbers as per the prohibitory orders.
School Which Allowed Hijab Have Now Enforced Ban
Raghupathi Bhat, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA of Udupi issued a statement saying, "In colleges where uniform is not followed and hijab was earlier allowed, students will be allowed to wear hijab. In colleges where it was not earlier allowed, status quo will continue.”
"This would mean Udupi PU College for Girls, where six students have been protesting for hijab will not allow hijab. But in a college like MGM college where students were reportedly allowed to wear hijab will continue to allow the same," he added.
Students in a Kalburgi government Urdu school and Government PU College in Kundapur were allowed to wear hijab in classrooms.
Kasturba Balika government school in Shimoga, that had earlier allowed hijab inside the classrooms, has enforced the ban on religious clothing in educational institutions. Schools where earlier hijab was allowed have also imposed the ban.
Karnataka HC To Resume Hearing
Colleges, meanwhile, are shut till 15 February. The state government will soon decide on restarting colleges, closed since the hijab row in an Udupi college. Investigation is underway to ascertain who instigated the controversy and fuelled it to cause the communal disharmony.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court on Monday will resume hearing the pleas filed by Muslim girls to be allowed to attend classes wearing hijabs. On Friday, it passed an interim order asking students not to wear any religious dress to classrooms in educational institutions that have prescribed uniforms. The Opposition is set to question the BJP state government on the issue in the Assembly session that is scheduled to begin on Monday.
