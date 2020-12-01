BJP Ally in Rajasthan to Reconsider NDA Membership Over Farm Laws

Beniwal wrote in his letter to Amit Shah, who is also the NDA chairperson, that "It is requested to take immediate action to withdraw the laws. Even during the severe winter and corona period, the farmer is agitating on roads which is not good for governance," he said, reported news agency IANS.

He said the Acts were clearly not in the interest of farmers. “Though the RLP is a constituent party of the NDA, its strength lies in Kisan [farmers] and Jawan [soldiers]. If prompt action is not taken in this matter, we will have to rethink about our alliance in the interest of farmers”, he added, reported IANS.

The RLP’s threat comes after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s oldest ally Shiromani Akali Dal broke away from the party and NDA over the passage of the farm laws in September.