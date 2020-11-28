‘Shift Protests If You Want to Talk Before 3 Dec’: Shah to Farmers

After a day-long confrontation with the police, the Centre had allowed the farmers to enter Delhi and designated Nirankari ground in Burari to hold the protests.

A section of Delhi-bound farmers who had gone to the Nirankari ground in north Delhi's Burari later returned, saying that "it is a strategy to confine us". Some opposition parties including NCP's Sharad Pawar, DMK's TR Baalu and CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury has issued a statement regarding the ‘Delhi Chalo’ farmer protest, demanding a larger ground for the protests.

"The ground is too small for tens of thousands that have reached Delhi," it reads.