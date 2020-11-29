Farmers Reject Shah’s Offer, Say Won’t Move to Burari: Reports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 29 November, spoke about the newly-implemented farm laws and said that the government is “committed to the welfare of farmers”. The comment comes at a time when thousands of farmers are protests against these farm laws in the country.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to the protesting farmers on Saturday and said that the government is ready to “deliberate on every problem and demand of the farmers”, given the protest is shifted to the “designated place”.