Farmers Reject Shah’s Offer, Say Won’t Move to Burari: Reports
Catch all the live updates of the farmers’ “Delhi Chalo” protests here.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 29 November, spoke about the newly-implemented farm laws and said that the government is “committed to the welfare of farmers”. The comment comes at a time when thousands of farmers are protests against these farm laws in the country.
Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to the protesting farmers on Saturday and said that the government is ready to “deliberate on every problem and demand of the farmers”, given the protest is shifted to the “designated place”.
- The Centre has asked the farmers to meet on 3 December
- Farmers defied tear gas, water cannons and police barricades on Friday, 27 November, to enter Delhi through the Tikri border after receiving permission to hold peaceful protests at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi’s Burari area
- Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, in a tweet, welcomed the Centre’s decision to allow farmers’ entry into the national capital
Will be Better if Centre Reconsiders farm Laws: Mayawati
As thousands of farmers continue to protest, in the national capital and on the outskirts, against the farm laws, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati asked the Central government to reconsider the laws.
Taking to Twitter, Mayawati wrote, “The newly-implemented farm laws have sparked nationwide protests. Keeping this in view, it would be better if the Central government reconsiders these laws which were passed without farmers’ consent.”
Farmers Should be Allowed to Stage Protest Where They Want: Satyendra Jain
After Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to the protesting farmers and said the government will talk to them before 3 December if they agree to protest at the designated venue, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that the government should not have any conditions to talk to the farmers.
“There should not be any condition for talks with farmers. The talks should be held immediately. They are the farmers of our country. They should be allowed to stage their protest where they want,” Jain told ANI.
Govt Committed to Welfare of Farmers, Says PM Modi Amid Protests
During his monthly radio address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government is “committed to the welfare of farmers”.
“Parliament has recently passed farm reform laws after rigorous brainstorming. These reforms have not only broken shackles of farmers but have also given new rights and opportunities to them,” PM Modi said.
Farmers Being Treated Like Terrorists: Sanjay Raut
Speaking to the media, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the farmers are being treated like “terrorists” and are being called “Khalistani”.
“The way farmers have been stopped from entering Delhi, it looks like as if they don't belong to this country. They have been treated like terrorists. Since they are Sikhs and have come from Punjab and Haryana, they’re being called Khalistanis. It is insult to farmers.”
