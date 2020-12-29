Arnab Paid Lakhs to Ex-BARC CEO To Boost TRPs: Mumbai Police

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami had allegedly paid “lakhs of rupees” to former CEO of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Partho Dasgupta, to “increase” Television Rating Points (TRPs) of the two Republic news channels, the Mumbai Police said in a remand report submitted before a court on Monday, 28 December.

According to The Indian Express, the police told the metropolitan magistrate’s court, “...When Dasgupta was the Broadcast Audience Research Council, or BARC, CEO, Arnab Goswami and other accused in the case conspired to illegally increase the TRPs of Republic Bharat Hindi news channel and Republic TV English news channel. In order to do that, Goswami on several occasions paid Dasgupta lakhs of rupees, it has been established in the investigation.”