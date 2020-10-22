Does Maharashtra’s Withdrawal of Consent for CBI Affect TRP Probe?

Police and public order are issues that fall within the purview of state governments, not the Centre, according to the Constitution. The Centre only controls the police in Union territories (and Delhi) and in connection with the Railways – otherwise investigation of cases is generally supposed to rest with state governments.

The CBI operates under a pre-Independence law called the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act 1946 (DSPE Act), under which its creation was notified in 1963. Interestingly, the Gauhati High Court had held in 2013 that the CBI was an unconstitutional body as the DSPE Act could not be properly viewed as the basis for its creation.

The Supreme Court put a stay on the high court’s judgment but has yet to hear the appeal against it, and take a final call on the constitutionality of the CBI.

Unlike the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which was set up by a proper Act of Parliament and can take up a case dealing with its scheduled offences (basically terror cases) anywhere in the country without the consent of the state government in question, the CBI cannot just operate wherever it wants, even in cases dealing with its core competencies, like anti-corruption, or foreign exchange violations.

This is specified in the DSPE Act itself. Section 6 of the DSPE Act says that the CBI cannot: