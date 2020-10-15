BARC Pauses Weekly Ratings for News Channels: What Does This Mean?

The Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC) on Thursday, 15 October, announced that it has placed a temporary suspension on publishing weekly individual ratings for news channels.

This comes after the Mumbai Police filed a complaint against three channels, namely Fakt Marathi, Box Cinema, and Republic TV, for manipulating television rating points (TRPs).

What does the BARC announcement mean? For how long will the ratings not be available? Here's what we know.