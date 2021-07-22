'Release Him At The Earliest': Wife of Manipur Scribe Detained Under NSA

The letter, noting that the Kishorechandra has not acted in a manner prejudicial to the State or the public order, also laid emphasis on the sincere intent behind the Kishorechandra's Facebook post, which has led to his detention.

"His said uploading was a very sincere expression for not agreeing with the unscientific treatment of the present corona pandemic where even the scientific test are being done on the experimental basis. The said caption was not aimed to hurt the feeling of anyone or any group but rather my disagreement with the treatment by using cow dung and cow urine which has no scientific basis," the letter noted.