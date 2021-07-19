'Can't Be in Jail for Another Day': SC Orders Release of Manipur Activist

The Supreme Court on Monday, 19 July, ordered the immediate release of Manipuri activist Erendro Leichombam, who was arrested and jailed for a Facebook post after the death of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in May this year.

"He cannot be kept in jail even for a day. We will order his release today," Justice DY Chandrachud said, as quoted by Bar&Bench.

The bench, which also compried Justice MR Shah, said that Leichombam's continued detention "would be a violation of right to life and personal liberty under Article 21".