Imphal: Journo's Arrest for Speaking About Cow Dung Sparks Outrage
Manipur-based Kishorechandra Wangkhem was arrested for saying that cow dung and cow urine do not cure COVID-19
A journalist from Imphal, Manipur, Kishorechandra Wangkhem was recently arrested for a post on his Facebook wall where he commented on the death of a BJP leader due to COVID-19.
Manipur's BJP President, Saikhon Tikendra Singh, succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday, and following his death, Wangkhem wrote, “Santhi Sanyung na yadrabo, oh!!! RIP #Rashikang_Kangyet Hayeng nga chaani.” (Cow dung cow urine didn’t work. Groundless argument. Tomorrow I will eat fish.)
Wangkhem's comments come after a lot of claims by various leaders that emphasize on the effectiveness of cow dung and cow urine against COVID-19. His post was found to be insensitive by BJP general secretary P. Premananda Meetei and BJP vice-president Usham Deban, who filed a complaint with the police leading to Wangkhem's arrest.
However, his arrest has spared outrage among netizens since he was only debunking a very dangerous myth. Many claim that his arrest is baseless. Here is how the online community reacted:
Another activist, Erendro Leichombam, was also arrested along with Wangkhem for a post that reiterated how cow dung or cow urine were useless against COVID-19. Erendro wrote on Facebook, "“The cure for Corona is not cow dung & cow urine. The cure is science & common sense. Professor ji RIP," following the death of the BJP leader.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.