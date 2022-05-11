Day After Staying Journo Aman Chopra's Arrest, Rajasthan HC To Hear Matter Today
The FIRs accused Chopra of giving false details regarding the demolition of a temple in Alwar district's Rajgarh.
The Rajasthan High Court's Jodhpur bench on Wednesday, 11 May, will continue hearing the case against TV news channel News18 anchor Aman Chopra, whose arrest was stayed by the court a day earlier.
Chopra was booked for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups and hurting religious sentiments through his show on the demolition of a temple in Alwar district’s Rajgarh.
Chopra had earlier obtained a stay on his arrest from the court's Jaipur bench in the cases registered against him in Bundi and Alwar districts, but still faced arrest in connection with a similar First Information Report (FIR) filed in Dungarpur.
A team of Rajasthan Police had reached Noida to arrest the anchor in connection with the third FIR.
However, Justice Dinesh Mehta on Tuesday has stayed his arrest in the third FIR as well, filed against him at Bichhiwada police station in Dungarpur district.
Special Public Prosecutor Vinit Jain had argued before the court that the petitioner's apprehension over his arrest was misplaced and pleaded against the stay, PTI reported.
However, according to Chopra's counsel Mrinal Bharti, the court said that it would decide the matter after seeing a recording of the programme.
The police said that Chopra was booked under Sections 124-A (sedition), 295A (acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the Informational Technology Act, Scroll reported.
The FIRs accused Chopra of giving false details which suggested that the demolition of a temple in Alwar district's Rajgarh town was carried out by the Rajasthan government in retaliation for the demolitions in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri.
While Rajasthan is run by a Congress government, the Rajgarh municipality is controlled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
(With inputs from PTI.)
