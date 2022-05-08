Rajasthan Police in Noida To Arrest Aman Chopra, the Journo Booked for Sedition

Following three First Information Reports (FIRs) registered against TV news channel News18 anchor Aman Chopra, a team of Rajasthan Police is in Uttar Pradesh's Noida to arrest him for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups and hurting religious sentiments through his show on the demolition of a temple in Alwar district’s Rajgarh.

Chopra has also been booked under Sections 124-A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the Informational Technology Act.

Chopra's residence was locked, and he couldn't be found there, said Dungarpur SP Sudhir Joshi on Sunday, as reported by news agency PTI.