Wanted Cow Vigilante Monu Manesar Detained by Haryana Police in Gurugram

The Bajrang Dal leader was also allegedly involved in the riots that erupted in Haryana's Nuh on 31 July.

Manesar had released a video calling for “huge numbers” to be present at a yatra that was being organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). "I will participate in it too," he had said.

Nuh locals said that Manesar's viral video, as well as one posted by his associate Bittu Bajrangi, had caused fear and paranoia among them even before the yatra reached their area, The Quint had reported.