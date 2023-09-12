Wanted Cow Vigilante Monu Manesar Detained by Haryana Police in Gurugram

Self-styled cow vigilante Monu Manesar, who is wanted in a case of double murder, has been detained in Gurugram by the Haryana Police on Tuesday, 12 September.
He will be handed over to the Rajasthan Police, sources told The Quint.
Manesar was on the run as an accused in the Junaid-Nasir murder case, where the bodies of two Muslim men from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur were found burnt inside a car in Haryana’s Bhiwani in February this year.
The Bajrang Dal leader was also allegedly involved in the riots that erupted in Haryana's Nuh on 31 July.
Manesar had released a video calling for “huge numbers” to be present at a yatra that was being organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). "I will participate in it too," he had said.
Nuh locals said that Manesar's viral video, as well as one posted by his associate Bittu Bajrangi, had caused fear and paranoia among them even before the yatra reached their area, The Quint had reported.
