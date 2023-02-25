"Congress Failing Us" — Why Junaid and Nasir's Murder Has Left Villagers Angry

On Friday, 17 February, a day after the news of Junaid and Nasir’s killing was reported, Zahida Khan, Rajasthan’s education minister and MLA from Bharatpur’s Kaman constituency reached Ghatmeeka and met the families of the deceased. After the meeting, in a panchayat, the MLA announced a compensation of Rs 20.5 lakh each for both families. Of this, Rs 15 lakh was from the government, Rs 5 lakh from her and Rs 50 thousand from the Pradhan.



But this soon brought out comparisons with the recent killing of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur by two Muslim extremists, after which CM Ashok Gehlot announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the family.



Moreover, Zahida Khan had announced a job for a member of both families, but later clarified she wasn’t talking of a government job but “only a contractual job.”



“The compensation is just a way of shutting us up and expecting us to not demand any action. And why should the family members just be given a contractual job and not a government one? This government isn’t interested in actually helping the family in any way, they are failing us,” said Wasim Akram, a villager and protestor.



Earlier, commenting on the case, Zahida Khan, had said “This is not a Rajasthan issue, but a national-level problem,” in an interview to ANI. Protestors also cast aspersions on her intent, citing that her brother, Chaudhary Zakir Hussain has been a 3-time BJP MLA and is presently the BJP Minority Morcha National Vice President. “This brother-sister duo is just interested in safeguarding each other’s interests, nothing more. Zahida Khan’s associates have tried to pressure me and my family into stopping our protests,” said Jabir.



The Quint reached out to Zahida Khan for a response but there was none. The report will be updated with a response when there is one.