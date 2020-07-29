Money Laundering Scam: ED Summons Rajasthan CM Gehlot’s Brother

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s brother Agrasain Gehlot has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its probe into alleged money laundering in the export of fertiliser, officials said.



He has been asked to appear before the investigating officer on Wednesday, 29 July, at ED’s headquarters in Delhi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

His company had allegedly played a key role in the violations, officials told news agency PTI.

In 2009, an investigation by the Directorate of Revenue and Intelligence (DRI) and the customs in the export of Muriate of Potash or MOP, revealed that Gehlot’s company had diverted 35,000 metric tonnes of MOP, against the laws. This held a value of Rs 130 crore in international market. MOP is a restricted commodity for export under the foreign trade policy, so that it is easily available for Indian farmers.

The MOP was allegedly exported in the guise of industrial salts to Malaysia and Taiwan.