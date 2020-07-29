Money Laundering Scam: ED Summons Rajasthan CM Gehlot’s Brother
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s brother Agrasain Gehlot’s company had allegedly played a key role in the violations.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s brother Agrasain Gehlot has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its probe into alleged money laundering in the export of fertiliser, officials said.
He has been asked to appear before the investigating officer on Wednesday, 29 July, at ED’s headquarters in Delhi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
His company had allegedly played a key role in the violations, officials told news agency PTI.
In 2009, an investigation by the Directorate of Revenue and Intelligence (DRI) and the customs in the export of Muriate of Potash or MOP, revealed that Gehlot’s company had diverted 35,000 metric tonnes of MOP, against the laws. This held a value of Rs 130 crore in international market. MOP is a restricted commodity for export under the foreign trade policy, so that it is easily available for Indian farmers.
The MOP was allegedly exported in the guise of industrial salts to Malaysia and Taiwan.
The ED conducted raids at the premises of Gehlot’s brother and at his associates’ in Rajasthan, Delhi and West Bengal, on 22 July.
Assessment of a customs’ department investigation report revealed that Agrasain Gehlot was part of the conspiracy as he had facilitated the sale, even forged documents and had received commission, reported Hindustan Times. The ED has pressed money-laundering charges to probe this "smuggling syndicate" allegedly run by Agrasain Gehlot, his firm Anupam Krishi and others, officials told PTI.
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on 22 July slammed the ED calling it a “raid raj” fuelled by the BJP in Delhi. The party added that the Centre was using federal agencies to bring down the Gehlot government in Rajasthan.
The raids have come at a time when the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government is facing a political crisis after a rebellion by 19 MLAs, including former Deputy Chief Minister and PCC chief Sachin Pilot.
(With inputs from PTI and Hindustan Times)
