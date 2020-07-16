With Pilot & Scindia Gone, What Should Congress Do To Re-Invent?

Ever since the 2019 general election results, there has been vigorous debate in the media and political circles about the future of the Congress party. This year, that is, 2020, the Congress saw the desertion of Jyotiraditya Scindia – and the attempted ‘re-enactment’ of a similar script by Sachin Pilot has revived this debate.

Mainstream media has mostly been blaming Rahul Gandhi for the present misfortunes that have befallen the Congress and want him to make way for someone else. However, things are never as simple as they seem.