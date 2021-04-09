Vaccine Shortage a Serious Problem, Not Festival: Rahul Slams PM

“Is it right to export vaccines while putting the people of your country at risk?” Rahul Gandhi tweeted. 

The Quint
Updated
India
2 min read
Rahul Gandhi tweeted a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi talking about reduced fuel prices, woven with shots of a laughing Salman Khan.
i

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 9 March, slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tweeting that the shortage of vaccines amid the growing COVID-19 crisis was a "very serious problem" and not a "festival".

Gandhi was taking a dig at Modi's remark at the meeting with chief ministers on Thursday that a tika utsav (vaccine festival) should be observed between 11 and 14 April for COVID-19 inoculation of eligible people. This should focus on zero wastage and optimal usage of resources. In his virtual conference with CMs, the PM also highlighted the need to focus on micro-containment zones.

"Is it right to export vaccines while putting the people of your country at risk? The Central government should help all states without any bias. We have to defeat this pandemic together," the Congress leader tweeted in Hindi.

Vaccine Shortage a Serious Problem, Not Festival: Rahul Slams PM
(Screenshot)
Also Read

37 Doctors at Ganga Ram Test COVID +Ve, Most Had Been Vaccinated

37 Doctors at Ganga Ram Test COVID +Ve, Most Had Been Vaccinated

Vaccine Shortage Issue Flagged

Gandhi's remarks came after several states, including Maharashtra, flagged the issue of vaccine shortage amid a surge in daily COVID-19 cases across the country in what is being called the second wave of the pandemic.

Maharashtra, raising the issue of vaccine shortage, had drawn sharp rebuke from Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday.

Vardhan, while chairing a meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 on Friday, said that India had exported 6.45 crore doses to 84 countries so far. “This included 1.05 crore doses to 44 countries as grants, 3.58 crore to 25 countries as commercial contracts and 1.82 crore to 39 countries via the COVAX initiative of WHO,” he said.

Second Wave

Meanwhile, over 9.43 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India since the inoculation drive began on 16 January. Currently, anyone above the age of 45 is eligible to get the shot.

The country has been witnessing a rapid rise in the number of daily cases over the last few weeks. On Friday, 1,31,968 new cases were reported, taking the tally in the country to 1,30,60,542. The death toll increased by 780 to 1,67,642.

This was the biggest one-day rise in cases in the country ever since the pandemic began.

Also Read

Give Vaccine to All Who Desire, Deserve It: COVID Advisor For Maha

Give Vaccine to All Who Desire, Deserve It: COVID Advisor For Maha

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Published: 

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!