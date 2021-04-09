Vaccine Shortage a Serious Problem, Not Festival: Rahul Slams PM
“Is it right to export vaccines while putting the people of your country at risk?” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 9 March, slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tweeting that the shortage of vaccines amid the growing COVID-19 crisis was a "very serious problem" and not a "festival".
Gandhi was taking a dig at Modi's remark at the meeting with chief ministers on Thursday that a tika utsav (vaccine festival) should be observed between 11 and 14 April for COVID-19 inoculation of eligible people. This should focus on zero wastage and optimal usage of resources. In his virtual conference with CMs, the PM also highlighted the need to focus on micro-containment zones.
"Is it right to export vaccines while putting the people of your country at risk? The Central government should help all states without any bias. We have to defeat this pandemic together," the Congress leader tweeted in Hindi.
Vaccine Shortage Issue Flagged
Gandhi's remarks came after several states, including Maharashtra, flagged the issue of vaccine shortage amid a surge in daily COVID-19 cases across the country in what is being called the second wave of the pandemic.
Maharashtra, raising the issue of vaccine shortage, had drawn sharp rebuke from Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday.
Vardhan, while chairing a meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 on Friday, said that India had exported 6.45 crore doses to 84 countries so far. “This included 1.05 crore doses to 44 countries as grants, 3.58 crore to 25 countries as commercial contracts and 1.82 crore to 39 countries via the COVAX initiative of WHO,” he said.
Second Wave
Meanwhile, over 9.43 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India since the inoculation drive began on 16 January. Currently, anyone above the age of 45 is eligible to get the shot.
The country has been witnessing a rapid rise in the number of daily cases over the last few weeks. On Friday, 1,31,968 new cases were reported, taking the tally in the country to 1,30,60,542. The death toll increased by 780 to 1,67,642.
This was the biggest one-day rise in cases in the country ever since the pandemic began.
