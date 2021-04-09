Vaccine Shortage a Serious Problem, Not Festival: Rahul Slams PM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 9 March, slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, tweeting that the shortage of vaccines amid the growing COVID-19 crisis was a "very serious problem" and not a "festival".

Gandhi was taking a dig at Modi's remark at the meeting with chief ministers on Thursday that a tika utsav (vaccine festival) should be observed between 11 and 14 April for COVID-19 inoculation of eligible people. This should focus on zero wastage and optimal usage of resources. In his virtual conference with CMs, the PM also highlighted the need to focus on micro-containment zones.

"Is it right to export vaccines while putting the people of your country at risk? The Central government should help all states without any bias. We have to defeat this pandemic together," the Congress leader tweeted in Hindi.