Modi to Virtually Meet Chief Ministers to Assess COVID Situation
The meeting is likely to be held at 6:30 pm through video conferencing.
Amid a surge in COVID cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meeting chief ministers of all states and Union territories on Thursday, 8 April, to discuss the situation and the ongoing vaccination drive. The meeting is likely to be held at 6:30 pm through video conferencing.
Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will skip the meeting. Alapan Bandyopadhyay, West Bengal’s chief secretary, will most likely attend the virtual meeting instead. Banerjee’s decision comes in the backdrop of ongoing Assembly elections.
India on Thursday, 8 April, reported a record daily high with 1,26,789 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,29,28,574. On Wednesday, 7 April, India had reported 1,15,736 new coronavirus cases.
Modi had last interacted with chief ministers on 17 March, during which he had called for quick and decisive steps to check the emerging second wave.
PM’s Earlier Meeting With Senior Health Officials
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 4 April, chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials, including NITI Aayog member Vinod Paul, the cabinet secretary, the PM’s principal secretary, and the health secretary, to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in the country.
Modi has directed that central teams, consisting of public health specialists and clinicians, be sent to Maharashtra in view of the high case load and deaths, the Prime Minister’s Office told PTI.
Modi asserted that if the five-pronged strategy of testing, tracing, treatment, COVID-appropriate behaviour, and vaccination is implemented with utmost seriousness and commitment, it would be effective in curbing the spread of COVID.
The need to ensure effective implementation of containment measures was highlighted by the Prime Minister, besides the need for the involvement of community volunteers in active case search and management of containment zones.
(With inputs from PTI)
