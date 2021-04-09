Over 1.31 Lakh New COVID Cases in India, Biggest 1-Day Rise So Far

Chairing the 24th meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 on Friday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan listed some of the figures around the coronavirus situation in the country, as it finds itself in the grips of a rampaging second wave.

"Our recovery rate, which at one point of time, in the last 2-3 months, had even gone up to 96-97%, has now come down to 91.22%... Right now 0.46 percent of the active patients are on ventilators, 2.31 percent are in ICU and 4.51 percent are on oxygen-supported beds... Our fatality rate continues to come down. Right now, it is at 1.28 percent," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He further pointed out that 149 districts have not seen a single case of COVID in the last seven days, eight districts in the last 14 days, three in the last 21 days and 63 in the last 28 days.