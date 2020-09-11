‘When is GOI Getting Back Land Taken by Chinese?’: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, has been critical of the Modi government's handling of the standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh. Tensions along the border have persisted since May and peaked on 15 June, when 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in the Galwan Valley clashes.

Rahul Gandhi's latest remarks came a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi held talks in Moscow on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting.

The two leaders "agreed that the current situation in the border areas is not in the interest of either side", and that "border troops of both sides should continue their dialogue, quickly disengage, maintain proper distance and ease tensions", according to a five-point joint statement issued on Friday. Tensions had mounted again between the countries recently in Eastern Ladakh, this time focused on the Pangong Tso area.

"The two ministers agreed that both sides should take guidance from the series of consensus of the leaders on developing India-China relations, including not allowing differences to become disputes... The two ministers agreed that both sides shall abide by all the existing agreements and protocol on China-India boundary affairs, maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas and avoid any action that could escalate matters," the joint statement said.