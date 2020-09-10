Amid Border Tensions With China, India Takes Chair of RIC Process
Jaishankar is slated to hold talks Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Moscow.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday, 10 September, met the Russia-India-China (RIC) meet hosted in Moscow, as tensions between India and China continue over the border situation.
Jaishankar met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, as India took chair of the RIC process in Moscow.
“Attended the RIC Foreign Ministers Meeting hosted by FM Lavrov in Moscow. Thank him for his warm hospitality. India takes on the Chair of the RIC process,” he tweeted.
Earlier, Jaishankar also met Uzbekistan foreign minister Abdulaziz Kamilov and Kazakh counterpart FM Mukhtar Tileuberdi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet.
Russian Foreign Minister Addresses Council
Addressing the SCO Foreign Ministers’ Council Meet in Moscow, Lavrov said that there is need to discuss further steps to promote cooperation between SCO and the United Nations.
“We meet as the UN prepares to mark its anniversary. For 75 years, it has been the cornerstone of today’s system of international relations,” Lavrov said.
“I believe that we need to discuss further steps to promote cooperation between SCO & UN, and ensure that our organisation makes an even greater contribution to shaping the multipolar world order with central coordinating role of UN and its Security Council,” he added.
Jaishankar on Wednesday also met Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the meet in Moscow.
“Pleasure to meet FM Sergey Lavrov, this time in person. Excellent talks that reflect our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. Value our exchanges on the international situation,” Jaishankar tweeted after the meet.
Jaishankar is slated to hold talks Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Moscow.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.