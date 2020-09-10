Amid Border Tensions With China, India Takes Chair of RIC Process

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday, 10 September, met the Russia-India-China (RIC) meet hosted in Moscow, as tensions between India and China continue over the border situation.

Jaishankar met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, as India took chair of the RIC process in Moscow.

“Attended the RIC Foreign Ministers Meeting hosted by FM Lavrov in Moscow. Thank him for his warm hospitality. India takes on the Chair of the RIC process,” he tweeted.