‘Will Messenger of God Answer?’: Chidambaram Slams FM on Economy 

Taking a dig at the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's 'act of God' comment amid the coronavirus outbreak, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday, 29 August, questioned the "mismanagement" of the economy before the pandemic struck India. "Will the FM as the Messenger of God please answer?" he wrote in a tweet.

In a series of tweets on Friday and Saturday, Chidambaram reflected upon the two options for compensating states, proposed by the government in the 41st GST Council meeting held on 27 August.

In the meeting, Sitharaman had also stated that the pandemic was an "act of God, which might even result in a contraction of the economy" in the current fiscal.

This prompted Chidambaram to question the "mismanagement of the economy" in the three years before the pandemic struck.