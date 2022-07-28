Youth Forced To Jump to Death at Queer Party: What Happened at Pune Restobar?

At about 10:30 pm on Sunday, 24 July, Abhay Gondane and his friend Mannat Shaikh went to 'The Bar Heist' in Pune's Wakad area, to attend a party organised by Mist LGBT Foundation, a city-based organisation that aims to 'empower' LGBTQIA community.

In the next four hours, 21-year-old Gondane, known among his friends as Shrey, died after jumping from the second floor of the building as he tried to escape the bar's bouncers who were allegedly assaulting his friend and him.

The Wakad Police have registered a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 143 (whoever is a member of an unlawful assembly), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the owner and bouncers of the restobar.